Wife Of Man Thrashed At Maha Min Awhad's Bungalow Now Summoned By Police; BJP Outraged

The Vice-president of BJP's Maharashtra unit, Kirit Somaiya, on Monday took to Twitter and shared a letter reportedly sent by Thane Police to Anant Karmuse (the man who was allegedly assaulted at Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow over an objectionable social media post) to summon his wife. Somaiya alleged that no action has been taken against NCP's Jitendra Awhad and the Karmuse family is being pressurized through Police.

'No action against NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad'

"We strongly oppose Thackeray Sarkar Dadagiri," Somaiya added.

now Thane Police summoned Mrs Anant Karmuse to Police Station as Co Accuse.

No Action against NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad but Karmuse Family is pressurized through Police see summons dated 12 April. We strongly oppose Thackeray Sarkar Dadagiri @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/TQgSYAFVoK — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 13, 2020

5 men arrested, sent to 4-day police custody

The Thane police on Thursday arrested five persons in connection with an alleged assault on a man at Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow over an objectionable social media post. The incident had taken place on the night of April 5. As per the complainant, some police personnel were also allegedly involved in 'abducting' him and taking him to the minister's bungalow. Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar confirmed that five persons had been arrested.

They were produced before a court and sent in police custody till April 13, she said, without giving more details. According to Anant Karmuse (40), a city-based civil engineer, some police personnel visited his house on Sunday night, telling him that he would have to go to the police station, but instead took him to Awhad's bungalow.

At the bungalow, he was beaten black and blue by some ten to fifteen men over a morphed picture of the minister he had shared on Facebook, he said, alleging that this happened in Awhad's presence. Karmuse had earlier criticised Awhad on social media when the minister announced that he would not follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light lamps on April 5.

Awhad, an NCP leader, claimed on Thursday that for the last five years he was getting threats of murder on social media, some persons had recced his house, and his family was being targeted by trolls. He also alleged that Karmuse was a member of the Shiv Pratishthan, a right-wing organisation. The BJP has demanded that Awhad be dropped from the state cabinet.

(With PTI inputs)