Kirron Kher Corrects Herself After Backlash On Using Word 'donated' For MPLADS Funds

Veteran actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher on Tuesday announced that she was "donating" Rs 1 crore from MPLADS funds to procure ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, Kher was criticised for using the word 'donate' because the funds technically belong to Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Clarifying on the same, Kirron Kher wrote, "Some people mentioned I should've written allocated (they're right). Thank you for pointing it out."

Haryana recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths as 84 people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, even as 11,931 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 4,47,754. So far, the infection has claimed 3,926 lives in the state.

This is not the first time Kirron Kher has come forward to help. In March last year, she had released funds worth Rs 1 crore from her MPLADS funds for the procurement of essential items to battle COVID-19 in the city.

Anupam Kher on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to host a live session with his fans and spoke about wife Kirron Kher's health. Kher earlier in April confirmed that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

"Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines for multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine," Anupam said. The actor took to Twitter earlier in April and wrote that he was issuing a statement to avoid rumours ‘getting the better of the situation’ on Kirron Kher’s diagnosis. This was after BJP President of Chandigarh, Arun Sood's statement about her cancer diagnosis had gone viral.