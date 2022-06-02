KK's Death: BJP MP Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah; Seeks Probe Over Singer's Demise

As renowned Bollywood singer KK's sudden death has sent shockwaves across the country, BJP MP from West Bengal, Saumitra Khan, on Thursday, sent a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a probe by a Central investigative agency over the popular singer's demise. Earlier, Republic had accessed key footage that appears to establish that the late performer was feeling hot and suffocated inside Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha where he was performing before he passed away.

The BJP MP tweeted:

Respected HM Shri @AmitShah Ji, I want to request you that Please investigate this matter by the Central Investigation Agency. So, that our KK and his family get justice.@narendramodi @JPNadda @blsanthosh @amitmalviya pic.twitter.com/tLtJQjZW2E — Saumitra khan (@KhanSaumitra) June 2, 2022

KK could have been saved if CPR was given on time: Doctor

KK had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time, a doctor who conducted the autopsy said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner was quoted by PTI as saying.

As per the PTI report, the doctor, on condition of anonymity, said that the singer could have been saved if someone had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious.

KK death probe: Big questions raised

Eyewitnesses have claimed that KK had complained of overheating to the administration and also went backstage several times. In one tape, the singer can also be seen being escorted by three men who are holding him on both sides, looking extremely uneasy. Yet, unexplainably, no immediate medical aid was offered to him.

The question remains if KK was uneasy at the concert, why was he taken to the hotel and why was no immediate medical assistance given to him? KK was uneasy at the concert and was brought dead to the hospital. What happened in between? A forensic team visited the hotel for examination earlier in the day.

Moreover, questions also arise as to whether there was overbooking/overcrowding at the venue. If the capacity of Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha was 2,500, was it overshot?

The last rites of the popular singer were conducted at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium at around 2 pm today (June 2), just a kilometre away from his home at Park Plaza apartment.

(With inputs from PTI)