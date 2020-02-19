Kolkata Set For 'mini-assembly Polls' In April; CPI(M) Attacks Mamata Before KMC Elections

The elections to Kolkata Municipal Corporation along with the 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal will be held in mid-April 2020, said official sources. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12 to April 26. This comes as the West Bengal assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2021.

Municipal elections before assembly polls

Reportedly, the civic body elections are being tipped as "mini assembly polls" ahead of the crucial 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP have been fighting over several issues in West Bengal, one being the implementation CAA. BJP's performance saw a massive improvement in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as they won on 18 seats as compared to just two seats in 2014.

KMC’s suggested dates

"The suggested dates for KMC elections are April 12 whereas the date for elections to 107 other municipalities across the state is April 26. Nothing has been finalised but discussions are on over completing the election process by April," a senior official said.

The BJP has demanded deployment of central forces for free and fair municipal elections. "The state police personnel has turned into cadres of TMC. We want deployment of central forces for free and fair elections," state BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and senior Trinamool leader Tapas Roy said his party would make a clean sweep in the polls as it has done a lot of development work.

CPI(M) slams Mamata

The CPI(M) member Md Salim slammed the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in West Bengal over the development works carried out in the state. He further stated that there is a “myth” that is being spread outside of the state regarding the development in the state. Salim also said that no work has been started on the new flyovers in Kolkata.

It's almost 4 years since @MamataOfficial's government was re-elected, still she hasn't been able to start construction work on a single new flyover in Kolkata. All the stories of infrastructural development under TMC, being circulated outside WB is not even 'Myth' but 'Mithya'. — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) February 19, 2020

