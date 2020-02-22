Kolkata: Citizen Asks Ex-Mayor To Come Back And Restore Metropolis To Its 'former Glory'

On February 21, ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, hoardings appeared across the Kolkata city urging former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee to make a comeback. The hoardings have created speculation of the Mayor emerging as the mayoral face of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The Municipal Corporation elections are likely to take place in April. The hoardings were put up in the name of 'citizens of Kolkata'. It also incorporates the BJP's lotus symbol which has given further speculation about the party. People demands for Mayor's comeback to restore the metropolis in its glorious self.

Seen over an extensive zone from Exide Crossing to Tollugunge in South Kolkata, the hoardings carry Chatterjee's picture in it.

One of the hoardings read, "Come back to restore an incomplete Kolkata Municipal Corporation to its glorious self"; while another read, "Come forward to restore the glorious self of malfunctioning Kolkata".

Notably, Sovan Chatterjee crossed over to the BJP last August snapping his two-decade innings with the Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal BJP State Chief Dilip Ghosh stated that there is no involvement of his party in putting up the hoardings. He said, "Maybe, our workers or the common citizens are behind this. Everybody wants him to become active... If he becomes active that will be great. Everyone knows about the work he has done. If he becomes active, Bobby Hakim (present Mayor Firhad Hakim of Trinamool) will be in trouble."

He further ruled out projecting Chatterjee as the mayoral face. According to news agency IANS, when inquired about it told, " BJP doesn't fight polls by making somebody its face. The party chooses its leader after the triumph."

The chief added that he had no idea about it unless he saw it on Facebook and the media.

Chatterjee was Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee's close lieutenant during his long stint in the party. But he got estranged from her because of his closeness with Baisakhi Banerjee and break up with his wife.

Image Credits: PTI