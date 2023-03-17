KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar Insults Karnataka Top Cop Praveen Sood, 'He Is Useless'

The Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has insulted the Karnataka Director-General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood by calling him 'useless' and said that Congress will take strict action against him after coming to power. He also slammed the Karnataka top cop for allegedly favouring the BJP government in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, said, "The DGP is nalayak (useless) and not fit for his role. I thought Praveen Sood is a respected man but he's not. Immediately, there should be a case registered against him and he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him as he has finished three years in service. How many days do you want to keep and worship him?

"He has been filing cases only against congress. He has registered more than 25 cases against Congress leaders. He has not registered any case against BJP leaders. Let our government come then we will take action against him and against all those police officers who protected the BJP government. We will take action against all these police officers who have been unethically working for this government."

The state home minister, Araga Jnanendra hit back at the KPCC president by mentioning that his comment will affect the morale of the state police. The BJP leader also mentioned, "Shivakumar has made baseless allegations against DGP Praveen Sood. The support and welcome given to beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mandya district for the inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has taken away the sleep of the Congress leaders."

Karnataka heats up ahead of assembly polls

The verbal attack by the Karnataka Congress chief on state DGP comes when there are hardly two months left for the assembly elections. The Congress leader also claimed that his party will win at least 150 seats out of 224 in the upcoming assembly elections. He went on to mention that a huge number of applications have been received by the Congress leaders who want to contest the elections.

He said, "Now, I think a big change has come and the entire state is looking for a new Govt with governance. Karnataka has become the corrupt capital of this country. So, more than 1300 applicants have filed for the Congress ticket, and they're very serious contenders: Karnataka Congress chief."

"But we are not able to give tickets to all of them, only 224 candidates are there. So, we'll sort it out...We want younger generation & more women to be accommodated," he added. According to reports, the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023 are expected to be held in April or May. However, the official announcement by the election commission is awaited.