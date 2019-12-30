Yediyurappa: 'State Won't Cede A Single Inch Of Land In Belagavi District Conflict'

As tensions between neighbours Karnataka and Maharashtra over the bordering district of Belagavi resurfaces, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says the state will not cede ‘a single inch of land’.

Speaking in Bengaluru ahead of a Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said, "What should belong to Maharashtra and what should be with Karnataka has been decided already. For political gain, the new (Maharashtra) CM is raking up this issue again. I condemn this. There is no question of ceding even one inch of place to Maharashtra. The CM of Maharashtra is creating an opportunity of Kannadigas and maharashtrians fighting with each other. I appeal to all to maintain peace and harmony".

Normal life affected

The statement came after state-run bus services were suspended between Kolhapur in Maharashtra and Belagavi in Karnataka since Saturday night. As on Monday morning, over 2,400 passengers were stranded in bus stops in both states. Normal life has been hit in parts of Belagavi as several shops have remained shut-some due to fear of violence and some others in protest.

Activists of the Karnataka Navnirman Sena (KNS) blackened and tore hoardings, boards and flexes in Marathi in Belagavi while the Shiv Sena returned the favour by meting out similar treatment to boards in Kannada in Kolhapur and Sangli. In parts of Maharashtra, effigies of Yediyurappa were also burnt to mark protest.

Tensions between the two states came to the fore again after a provocative statement by the president of KNS, Bhimashankar Patil. He had remarked that ‘leaders of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) should be made to stand on the border and shot’, sparking a backlash from the neighbouring state even as Belagavi-based MES found support in Shiv Sena.

What is the Belagavi border issue?

The Belgaum district was part of Bombay Presidency till 1947 and then was a part of Bombay State. In 1956 when states were bifurcated on linguistic basis, Belgaum was added to the newly formed state of Mysore (later renamed Karnataka), when the States Reorganisation Act was passed.

Since there was a large number of Marathi speaking population in Belagavi, protests erupted, demanding that the district be incorporated into Maharashtra. Since then, multiple committees and commissions have been constituted to study the issue and give their reports. The Supreme Court is hearing a case regarding the dispute.

Belagavi has been declared the second capital of Karnataka and the winter session of the Karnataka assembly is usually held in Suvarna Souda, a replica of the State Secretariat in Bengaluru- Vidhan Souda.

