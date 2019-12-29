Karnataka: State Honours Given To Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, who passed away on Sunday morning, was given state honours in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Udupi city. The mortal remains of Vishwesha Teertha Swami have reached Basavanagudi in Bengaluru for the last rites. The mortal remains of Teertha Swami were kept for the public to pay final tributes in Bengaluru, before being cremated at the evening.

The last rites of Teertha Swami will be performed at 7 pm today evening at Vidyapeeth, Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said this morning. Speaking to the media, Bhat said, "Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Ji passed away at 9:30 am today. His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for three hours today, where he will be given state honours. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also pay a visit."

READ | Guru Poornima: PM Modi Meets Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji Of Udupi's Sri Pejavara Adokshaja Matha

CM Yediyurappa announces 3-day mourning period

Meanwhile, the state government has announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer. "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He announced a three-day mourning period in the state and said that all state respects will be paid to the seer.

READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Pays Tribute To Pejawar Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji

PM Modi pays tribute

Paying his tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is the guiding light who remains in the heart of lakhs of people.

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers. pic.twitter.com/sJMxIfIUSS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

READ | LK Advani Pays Tribute As Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. Acting upon his wish, the seer was shifted to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and the treatment was supposed to continue there. His demise was announced by Raghupati who stated that the revered saint breathed his last on Sunday morning.

READ | Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away, 3-day Mourning Period Announced