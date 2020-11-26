KTR Scoffs At BJP's Manifesto For Hyderabad Civic Polls; Claims 'TRS Projects' Pics Used'

Mocking the BJP's manifesto for Hyderabad civic polls, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, pointed out that several pictures in the saffron party's manifesto depicted TRS government's projects. Stating that this was a compliment to the TRS government, he said 'One must be smart to copy'. BJP, TRS, and AIMIM are at each other for the upcoming polls to the 150-seat Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which will be held on December 1, with results to be declared on December 4.

TRS mocks BJP's manifesto

Dear BJP manifesto writers,



Glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS Govt in your GHMC manifesto



We will take this as a compliment to our work



But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad



नकल मारने को भी अकल चाहिए। 😀

కాపీ కొట్టడానికి కూడా తెలివి ఉండాలె https://t.co/guN76K5N7n — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 26, 2020

BJP's Hyderabad manifesto

Earlier in the day, the saffron party launched its manifesto and promised free metro rides for women and scrapping of the Layout Regularisation Scheme, among other things. It has also promised that the corona vaccine will be given to all as per Central government's guidelines, i.e. not necessarily free. BJP has also promised Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected families, free tablets to all children of poor families, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies, financial assistance to build one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, free drinking water supply to all houses, enactment of Sumedha Act to remove illegal encroachments, free power to all houses using less than 100 units.

Dog-fight over Hyderabad civic polls

Owaisi, TRS, and BJP have entered into a dirty political campaign to win the 150-city civic polls in Hyderabad. BJP has hit out at CM KCR's TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM over the issue of illegal immigrants, claiming that the "unholy alliance" of both parties support the cause of illegal immigrants and that indicates "what their political identity" thrives on. TRS has said 'BJP is communalising the political campaign', appalled at Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'surgical strike plan into Hyderabad'. Kumar had claimed that 40,000 Rohingyas were enrolled as voters in Hyderabad with the support of AIMIM. Owaisi accused the BJP of spreading hate in the run-up to the GHMC elections, saying while BJP fearmongers, AIMIM talks about uniting people.

Dubbaka bypoll win & BJP's Hyderabad strategy

The saffron party was emboldened in the recent bypolls, winning the Dubbaka assembly seat with BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao defeating his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes. Boosted by this win, BJP 's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who steered the NDA victory in Bihar, has now been sent to Hyderabad to focus on the Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Other leaders in the team are Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Gujarat leader Pradeep Singh Waghela, and Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy. With former Mayor from Congress - Banda Karthika Reddy joining the BJP, party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are set to rally in Hyderabad 27-29 November. Currently, TRS holds 99 seats, AIMIM 40 seats, while BJP holds 4 seats, Congress 2 seats and TDP 1 seat in the 150-seat Hyderabad municipal corporation.