Ku Ka Selvam Likely To Join BJP In Presence Of JP Nadda After Suspension From DMK

In the latest political development in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) sitting MLA Ku Ka Selvam from Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency is likely to join BJP soon in the presence of National President JP Nadda. As per sources, Selvam was miffed with the party for not appointing him as District Secretary for South Chennai after the demise of J Anbalagan MLA due to COVID-19.

DMK on Wednesday had suspended Ku Ka Selvam from the party for indulging in anti-party activities. The suspension came a day after when Selvam met BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday and for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good governance. The DMK high command has also issued a show-cause notice seeking his explanation as to why he should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party.

Soon after Selvam was suspended from DMK he visited the BJP’s office in Chennai, as per reports. While Selvan has in the past rejected speculations that he was inclined to join the saffron party, his attack on DMK Chief Stalin on Wednesday at BJP’s office didn't indicate a reconciliatory attitude. News agency ANI quoted Selvam for saying, “The DMK now functions as a family’s party".

Selvam's visit to Delhi

Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights constituency, on Tuesday, during his visit to Delhi, lauded PM Modi for good governance and extended his best wishes to him for efforts to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Amid speculation that he is set to join BJP, Selvam had earlier denied it and maintained he was in the National Capital to meet Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to seek projects for his constituency.

He said he utilised the opportunity to meet Nadda and requested him to develop Rameswaram and the places associated with Lord Ram, on par with Ayodhya. Selvam also demanded that DMK chief Stalin to snap ties with the Congress and condemn 'Karuppar Kootam' channel, for denigrating 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham' hymn in praise of Lord Muruga.

DMK suspends Selvam

"DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member Ku Ka Selvam is relieved from the posts effective today", DMK chief MK Stalin, said in a party release. The party chief said Selvam was suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute and his explanation has been sought.

(With inputs from Agencies)