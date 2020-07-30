Anil Murali Of 'Valkannadi' And 'Stalin Sivadas' Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 56

Veteran actor Anil Murali, who was hailed for his contribution in the Malayali film industry, has passed away at the age of 56. The actor was undergoing treatment for liver ailments. According to media sources, he took his last breath at a private hospital in Kochi. Even though the actor gained prominence through his supporting roles or his roles as the menacing antagonist in his movies, his fiery screen presence, and impressive acting chops had catapulted him into the main league.

Anil Murali got his major break in Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha

In his glorious span of a career, Anil had acted in around 200 movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. The actor was born in Thiruvananthpuram to Muraleedharan Nair and Sreekumari Amma. Anil stepped into the industry by acting in some TV soaps. He got his first major breakthrough role in the movie Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha which was released in the year 1993. The film was helmed by Vinayan.

In the next year, the actor bagged a role in the movie, Daivathinte Vikrithikalil which was helmed by Lenin Rajendran. His performance in films like Valkannadi and Kalabhavan Mani was much appreciated by the masses. He was also hailed for his performance in the film Stalin Sivadas wherein he was seen opposite megastar Mamooty.

Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute to Anil Murali

The actor is also remembered for his performance as Nenja Hakkim in the film Ivar. He was also appreciated for his role as Raghu in the critically acclaimed 2010 movie, Kayam. The actor was seen as Podiyadi Soman in the 2011 movie, City Of God. Anil was also seen in movies like Baba Kalyani, Lion, Double Barrel, Puthen Panam, Run Baby Run, Pokkiri Raja, KL 10 Pathu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Joseph, Forensic and Iyobinte Pusthakam. The actor was also seen in some prominent Tamil movies like Nimirnthu Nil and 6 Melugu Vathigal. He is survived by his wife Suma along with his two children Arundhati and Athithya. Aiyaa actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also paid his tribute to the late actor. Sharing a picture of Murali, the actor offered his condolences on his social media.

