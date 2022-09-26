Himachal Pradesh: Tourist Vehicle Tumbles Down Cliff In Kullu; 7 Dead And 10 Injured

In a tragic incident, seven people were reported dead and ten others were injured after a tourist vehicle tumbled down a cliff in the Ghiyagi region of Banjar Valley in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, September 25.

The unfortunate incident took place at around 08:30 PM on Sunday on the National Highway NH305, ANI reported. According to the police officials, there were 17 people travelling in the ill-fated vehicle including the driver.

Speaking about the terrible incident SP Kullu, Gurdev Singh said that seven people have died and 10 others were injured in the fatal accident in the Ghiyagi region. "Seven people have died and 10 others are injured. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital at Kullu and five are under treatment at Banjar in a local hospital," SP Kullu Gurudev Singh said, ANI reported.

HP | 7 people killed & 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. 5 injured are shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital: Gurdev Singh SP Kullu pic.twitter.com/FX7GPxQq7T — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu District Ashutosh Garg said, "As per the initial report, there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle including the driver. Police, home guards and local administration teams have reached the spot," ANI reported. Adding further he said, "Some of them are feared dead and the priority is to save the lives and rescue the injured." Notably, all the injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

83 tourists stuck in Triund hill station rescued

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 83 tourists stranded in Triund hill station due to heavy rains were rescued on Sunday. According to the Dharamshala Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the administration received a distress call at around 1:30 PM after which they communicated with the SDRF and accordingly, all the stranded tourists were rescued by the SDRF team.

Speaking to ANI, SDM Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta said, "Initially, we got information that 11 people have been stuck up in Triund and around 5 pm, our rescue team reached there. But, our team then told us that there were a total of 83 people... The 11 who had sent us a distress call were rescued safely; apart from them, 72 others have also been rescued safely. No one was injured or hurt and they all were from different states."

(With inputs from ANI)