Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Tourist Vehicle Tumbles Down Cliff In Kullu; 7 Dead And 10 Injured

7 people were reported dead & 10 others were injured after a tourist car tumbled down a cliff in the Ghiyagi region of Banjar Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Himachal Pradesh

Image: ANI


In a tragic incident, seven people were reported dead and ten others were injured after a tourist vehicle tumbled down a cliff in the Ghiyagi region of Banjar Valley in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, September 25.

The unfortunate incident took place at around 08:30 PM on Sunday on the National Highway NH305, ANI reported. According to the police officials, there were 17 people travelling in the ill-fated vehicle including the driver. 

Speaking about the terrible incident SP Kullu, Gurdev Singh said that seven people have died and 10 others were injured in the fatal accident in the Ghiyagi region. "Seven people have died and 10 others are injured. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital at Kullu and five are under treatment at Banjar in a local hospital," SP Kullu Gurudev Singh said, ANI reported.

READ | Himachal Pradesh flash floods: 3 rescued in Kullu;150 remain stranded at Lahaul-Spiti

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu District Ashutosh Garg said, "As per the initial report, there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle including the driver. Police, home guards and local administration teams have reached the spot," ANI reported. Adding further he said, "Some of them are feared dead and the priority is to save the lives and rescue the injured." Notably, all the injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

READ | Kullu Police share witty road safety advisory; video leaves internet in splits; WATCH

83 tourists stuck in Triund hill station rescued 

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 83 tourists stranded in Triund hill station due to heavy rains were rescued on Sunday. According to the Dharamshala Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the administration received a distress call at around 1:30 PM after which they communicated with the SDRF and accordingly, all the stranded tourists were rescued by the SDRF team.

Speaking to ANI, SDM Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta said, "Initially, we got information that 11 people have been stuck up in Triund and around 5 pm, our rescue team reached there. But, our team then told us that there were a total of 83 people... The 11 who had sent us a distress call were rescued safely; apart from them, 72 others have also been rescued safely. No one was injured or hurt and they all were from different states."

READ | Cloudburst hits Himachal's Dharamshala, triggers flash flood; no casualties reported

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Himachal's Dharamshala all set to host conference of tourism ministers
READ | Cannabis drug crop of over 780 football fields destroyed by CBN in Himachal Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT