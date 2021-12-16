Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has avered that the party will not support the anti-conversion Bill which the state government intends to implement in the Karnataka Assembly. He remarked that JDS opposes the Anti-Conversion Bill and that party legislators are "vehemently opposing it". Moreover, he also opined that the Bill is unnecessary in the state.

"Our party clearly opposes this Bill (Anti-Conversion Bill) and all our legislators attending the session are vehemently opposing it. The Bill is unnecessary in the state," Kumaraswamy said.

Apart from Kumaraswamy, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah too has opposed the move and said that the anti-conversion law will target a particular religion. This comes as the 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly session is going on till December 24.

"There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let the government take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth and nail," said Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka CM commits to enact anti-conversion law

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to enact a law against forced conversions after receiving a memorandum from multiple right-wing organisations. He had referred to the Constitution and remarked that it does not permit forced conversion.

"The state government is studying related laws enacted by other states and soon an anti-conversion legislation will be formulated," he had said

Bengaluru Archbishop sparks debate over anti-conversion Bill

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado on December 13 expressed his disappointment over CM Basavaraj Bommai's decision to proceed with and table the anti-conversion bill in the state Assembly. He remarked that the Chief Minister is aware of the hazards and the disadvantages that the Christian community has been witnessing.

"In the last two days, Bibles were burnt, a priest was attacked in Belagavi. In the face of these attacks, which are recurring day after day, even without the anti-conversion law, you can imagine what can happen to Christians. They are helpless in North Karnataka," Bengaluru Archbishop Machado told Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview. "You can imagine what can happen to Christians. They are helpless in North Karnataka," he added.

Machado further added, "I'm sad that CM has stated that he will be going ahead with the tabling of the anti-conversion bill and that Christians need not be afraid. It's a little sarcastic on his part because he knows the dangers we are going through."

