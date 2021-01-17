Kumaraswamy Sparks Language Row: 'No Kannada On Inscription Plaque Unveiled By Amit Shah'

Restarting the debate over the language, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that Union Home Minister has insulted the Kannadigas because the inscription on the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga was in Hindi and English and not Kannada. He slammed Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and said that those who tolerate an insult to the dignity and honour of land, as well as its language, are not fit to hold the reigns of state’s administration. Terming the incident as 'betrayal to Kannadigas' Kumaraswamy said that Shah should clarify why he violated "three-language formula in the foundation stone plaque."

'Kannada has been ignored': HDK

He said in a series of tweets, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the RAF unit in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district on Saturday. But the inscription plaque unveiled on the occasion to mark the foundation stone laying is in only Hindi and English. It clearly shows..that Kannada has been ignored though the foundation stone has been laid in Karnataka. It is the responsibility of the Centre to show due respect towards the languages of the state as our country, which is known for its diversity, has adopted the three-language formula to ensure that the importance of state languages is not undermined. But violation of such a sensitive norm by the union home minister himself is an insult to the Kannada language as well as Kannadigas."

He also added, " It is highly condemnable that even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister who were present on the occasion chose to ignore dignity and honour of our land and its language. The behaviour of Mr. Shah who has ignored Kannada in the process of providing prominence to English and Hindi indicates anti-Kannada attitude. It is an insult to the pride of Kannadigas. It is an unpardonable act that despite getting land from Karnataka for RAF unit, Kannada has been completely ignored in the foundation stone plaque."

Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was present at the Bhoomi poojan ceremony on the campus. In his address, the Home Minister lauded the contribution of RAF in the maintenance of peace and order across the country and remarked that RAF personnel have earned trust and credibility owing to expertise and excellence which became the reason for invitation from United Nations in their peacekeeping missions in 2006.

Laid the foundation stone of the 97th battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Bhadravathi, Karnataka.



This 50 acre campus will have all the modern amenities like hospital, school, sports facilities including a stadium and swimming pool for our RAF personnel and their families.

