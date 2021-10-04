Lakhimpur Violence: Owaisi Alleges Collapse Of Law And Order In UP; Seeks Judicial Inquiry

Weighing in on the ghastly Lakhimpur-Kheri incident, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi opined that this reflected a collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Maintaining that the state government is responsible for the loss of lives, he cast aspersions on the impartiality of the probe as Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is involved in the incident. Demanding an independent judicial inquiry, he also called upon the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "We demand an independent judicial inquiry and compensation to all 8 families. Injured should receive the best possible medical care. Repeal farm laws, no more farmers should have to lose their lives."

योगी राज में क़ानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह दम तोड़ चुकी है।#लखीमपुर_खीरी कांड इस बात का ठोस सबूत है।8 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है, इसकी ज़िम्मेदारी सिर्फ़ सरकार पर आयद होती है।हादसे में कथित तौर पर एक केंद्रीय मंत्री के बेटे शामिल थे, इस वजह से जाँच की निष्पक्षता पर सवाल उठ सकते हैं। 1/4 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 3, 2021

What happened at Lakhimpur Kheri?

Farmers were protesting against the three farm laws ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest. Since the morning, the protesters had gathered with black flags at the helipad in the Maharaja Agrasen Ground in Tikonia where Maurya was scheduled to land. Thereafter, violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead and many others injured. As per the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra came with three vehicles around the time the farmers were dispersing from their protest.

It claimed, "He mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. There were also shots fired, and one of the deaths was by this shooting by Ashish Mishra and his team". The SKM, which is the umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the agrarian laws, demanded that Ashish Mishra and others involved in the attack should be booked for murder besides seeking the ouster of Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers.

On the other hand, the Union MoS Home disputed that his son was not at the site of the crime and blamed the protesters instead. Mentioning that the UP Deputy CM's route was diverted due to the protests, he added that the incident took place when BJP workers were coming to receive Maurya. According to Ajay Mishra, three BJP workers and a driver were killed by the protesters when their vehicle turned turtle following stone-pelting by farmers. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashish Mishra claimed that he was present in the annual 'Dangal' event organised in the Banbirpur village when the incident took place.

Terming the incident as very sad and unfortunate, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. While ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range and the Commissioner are present on the spot, Section 144 has been imposed and the entry of political leaders has been barred. High drama ensued on Monday morning as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained at Hargaon while she was on the way to Lakhimpur-Kheri.