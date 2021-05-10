Lalu Prasad Yadav Holds First Virtual Interaction With RJD Members Post Coming Out Of Jail

Out on bail after spending over three years in imprisonment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav held a “virtual interaction” with party workers back home in Bihar. Prasad made the video call from his residence in New Delhi, where he has been recovering from his ailments following his recent bail. On April 17, the former Bihar CM was granted bail from Birsa Munda Jail, Ranchi by a Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam cases.

His younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is at their Delhi home to look after the ailing father, also spoke on the occasion.

According to the PTI report, Tejashwi delivered the introductory speech where he explained that his father unwell. Elaborating on why “Lalu Ji will not speak much". Tejashwi asserted that his father’s oxygen level was low, hovering around 85, However, he did not reveal it was due to COVID or some other problem.

During the digital interaction, Prasad told the MLA s and members to rise to the occasion when the pandemic "has reached our farthest villages". To further curtail the spread of coronavirus, the workers were asked to set up "RJD COVID care centres" in their areas. Additionally, they were also asked to expose and slash any attempts to purchase or sell Oxygen cylinders and important medicines on the black market.

He proposed that in all the 243 assembly segments of the state, the party should run "Lalu Rasoi" (Lalu community kitchens) where food would be prepared and distributed free of cost. In his address, the 72-year-old also instructed the listeners to help the destitute with medicines, and other things whenever possible.

Lalu's Imprisonment

Lalu had been in prison since December 2017, as he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case. The Dumka treasury embezzlement case is a part of the fodder scam cases, pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the Chief Minister of Bihar.

(With inputs from PTI)