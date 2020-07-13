Lalu Yadav Violates Jail Manual In Presence Of Jharkhand Min; Holds Darbar In Hospital

The BJP has released a photograph in which RJD President Lalu Yadav, can be seen holding Darbar and freely talking to someone on the phone in custody in Ranchi Hospital. Lalu Yadav is convicted in four different cases of fodder scam and is in judicial custody on health ground in RIMS hospital.

On Sunday, the photograph was released by the BJP, in which Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Congress spokesperson Shamsher Alam and one other person can be seen sitting along with the RJD President while Lalu Yadav is busy talking to someone on phone in the paying ward of the RIMS Hospital, Ranchi.

READ | RJD Celebrates Foundation Day Sans Lalu Prasad; Sons Take Out Bicycle Rally

Jharkhand BJP shares photograph

Generally, Lalu is allowed to meet visitors on Saturday but the meeting between Lalu and Jharkhand Health Minister took place on Sunday which is a violation of the jail manual.

Jharkhand BJP Spokesperson Pratul Sahdeo said, "When you have your government than what is the fear. Lalu ji can be seen holding darbar and talking on phone in RIMS hospital Ranchi. This is violation of jail manual .He is acoompanied by Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, and Congress spokesperson Samsher Alam. We don't expect anything from the government as it is being run from inside the jail. We demand that the Central govt takes cognizance of the fact, the way jail manual is being violated in Jharkhand."

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tests Negative For COVID-19; Appeals People To Stay Safe

Repeated violation of manual

This is not the first time Lalu has violated the Jail manual in Jharkhand. Earlier on, immediately after the swearing-in of Hemant Soren government, ideas of Lalu holding darbar in Ranchi hospital had gone viral on a couple of occasions. After the incident, the jail authorities and the IG Jail had raided the hospital premises. But this time Lalu has violated the jail manual in the presence of a Jharkhand Minister, which establishes the protection of Jharkhand government to Lalu Yadav, who is convicted on charges of corruption in the fodder scam case.

READ | BJP 'karyakartas' Served The Poor During Lockdown: Jharkhand Leaders

READ | Jharkhand's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 31