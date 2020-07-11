Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tests Negative For COVID-19; Appeals People To Stay Safe

In a relieving development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday tested negative for novel Coronavirus infection, his office informed on Twitter.

"The Chief Minister has appealed people of Jharkhand to stay safe and take care of their families. We will defeat Coronavirus with everyone's cooperation. Stay home, stay safe," the Jharkhand CMHO said in a statement. Hemant Soren informed that his family members, office and household staff have also sent their sample for testing.

Soren, on Wednesday, announced that he has self-isolated himself after a state minister and JMM MLA tested COVID-19 positive. The CM had met with the infected individuals on Tuesday and entry to the Chief Minister's residence was prohibited as a precautionary measure. State ministers Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive and are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

READ | 156 Fresh Cases In Jharkhand, COVID-19 Tally Now 3,518

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Quarantines Himself After Meeting Minister Infected With COVID

Coronavirus outbreak in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported 156 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the state's tally to 3,518, a government bulletin said. The state now has 1,271 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,224 people have recovered from the disease, it said. According to the bulletin, the state's recovery rate stands at 63.21 per cent. It said 23 people have so far died from the coronavirus in Jharkhand. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,191 are migrants, the bulletin added.

READ | Jharkhand CM Soren Requests Centre To Distribute Free Ration In State For Next 6 Months

READ | Jharkhand: BJP Points Corruption Under Soren Rule, JMM Says, 'It's What You Left Behind'