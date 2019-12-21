BJP's Lanka Dinakar: 'Committee Report On 3 Capitals Duplication Of Jagan Reddy's Views'

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday has slammed the report submitted by GN Rao led expert committee on the idea of three capitals in the state of Andhra Pradesh stating that the report is nothing but a copy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s views. "GN Rao committee views are nothing new; it is simply a duplication of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's views, whatever he expressed in the state Assembly a few days back with respect to Andhra Pradesh capital. He mentioned three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. The report which comes after Reddy's comments is clearly under his influence... There is nothing new in the recommendations of GN Rao (committee)," said Dinakar.

WATCH | BJP's Lanka Dinakar Slams Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy For His Proposal Of 3 State Capitals

Report echoes similar sentiments with those of Jagan Reddy

Retired IAS official GN Rao who headed the expert committee has submitted the report and as anticipated the report has favoured the proposed idea of Andhra CM of having three capitals in the state for decentralized development. Reddy had cited the example of South Africa which has three capitals for decentralized development. The committee members said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, and the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna University which is not flood-prone.

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Three Capitals Idea Triggers Farmers' Protests

Amaravati witnessed a row of protests after the CM proposed the idea. Farmers in Amaravati had started protesting on Thursday after the CM proposed the idea, the farmers continued with their protest on Friday outside the secretariat after the expert committee report echoed similar views as that of the CM. Farmers raised slogans against Reddy and questioned the authenticity of the committee. Lawyers in Amaravati had also held protests against the idea of shifting the High Court to Kurnool.

WATCH | 'We Want HC In Amravati': AP Lawyers Stage Protest Against Three Capitals Idea

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Three Capitals Idea Triggers Farmers' Protests