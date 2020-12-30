Laxman Sivaramakrishnan One Of 'two Friends' Of Khushboo Sundar Joining BJP In Chennai

BJP leader Khushboo Sundar on Wednesday announced that two of her "very good friends" are joining BJP in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu party chief Dr L.Murugan and National General Secretary CT Ravi. She asked her followers to "keep guessing the names" until she lets them know in some time. According to sources, Prasanna Alagaswamy who is the former media head of Vendhar TV and former India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan are the BJP leader's "good friends" who will join the saffron party ahead of the state Assembly elections next year.

'Will let you know in some time...'

Two of my very good friends are joining @BJP4India today in chennai in the presence of our #TN Prez @Murugan_TNBJP avl and our respected Gen Sec @CTRavi_BJP avl. Will let you know in sometime till then keep guessing. 🙏🙏🙏😊😊😊 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 30, 2020

Actor-politician Khushboo Sundar had joined the BJP in October while claiming that she was insulted in the Congress and wondered how the grand old outfit could do good for the nation when there was "no freedom to speak the truth" within the party.

Khushboo Sundar has also opened the doors to Rajinikanth joining the BJP, saying that he would be most welcome if their ideologies match. Her remarks came shortly after the superstar decided not to launch his political party, citing health reasons.

"Rajnikanth knows our Prime Minister very well and he has also been in touch with our senior BJP leaders in Delhi. So what they talk, I am not aware of it and it won't be right on my part to comment on his decision. Let him announce and then the party will take a call," she told Republic Media Network.

"He has just said that it is the spiritual politics he has been looking at. We do not know what exactly he means and what are the changes he would like to bring in. So if his ideologies match with the BJP and he wants to be a part of our party then he is most welcome," she added.

Ties with AIADMK strong: TN BJP chief

Meanwhile, the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan has asserted that his party's alliance with the AIADMK continues and that ties are "strong," a day after the ruling party told its saffron ally that it was the big brother in the state. His remarks came shortly after his meeting with Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami in Chennai on Monday.

Murugan evaded a direct question on the AIADMK declining to share power with allies if it came to power, but said, "the BJP''s alliance with AIADMK continued and it remained strong." "You will know the answers for all the queries in two or three days," he shot back when asked to comment on AIADMK's stand on that the BJP cannot be accommodated in the government if the alliance won the 2021 Assembly polls.

