Rahul & Sonia Gandhi Cornered At CWC; '100 Leaders To Quit Cong' After BJP Collusion Claim

In an explosive development during the all-important Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said that the dissenting party members who wrote the letter asking Sonia Gandhi to step down as the interim president are "in cahoots with the BJP," Republic TV sources said.

Consequent to this, an all-out war broke out in the meeting, with Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking out and the latter even offering to resign if Rahul Gandhi's statement turns out to be true. As per inputs, this could lead to a mass resignation within Congress ranks. Over 123 leaders have written two letters seeking new leadership within party ranks.

Rahul questions timing of the letter

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter and asked why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital. He said that the letter to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership was written at a time when the Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis.

The Wayanad MP said that the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, sources added. Sources said that at the beginning of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked the CWC to relieve her as interim party chief. However, ex-PM Manmohan Singh and AK Antony urged her to continue.

Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", sources said.

The crucial meeting is being held after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

23 leaders seek 'structural changes'

Hinting at an apparent turmoil within the party, 23 senior leaders wrote to party's interim-Chief Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the Party. The letter emphasised on the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as party chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. However, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi have shown no interest in leading the party, though it is entirely likely that that is part of the ruse, meant as much for within the party as outside.

