Sacked Jha Questions Congress On Why They Don't Want A Change, Lists Party's Failures

As speculations course through the political field suggesting interim-chief Sonia Gandhi's resignation and the ultimate return of Rahul Gandhi at the helm of the party's affairs, sacked leader Sanjay Jha on Monday slammed the party leaders who did not want a 'change', questioning their support in the backdrop of the constant failures of the grand-old party since 2014.

Listing the Congress party's back-to-back losses in the two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019, which was followed by its wipeout in several states along with its ruling states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka going back to BJP leadership, Jha stated that not a single meeting to debate the repeated failures of the party was held during these 6 years questioning why some people still didn't want a change.

We lose 2 Lok Sabha elections back to back both being the worst defeats of the Congress.



It is followed by several state election losses.



We surrender states in power back to the BJP.



Not one meeting to debate failure in 6 yrs.



And still some people don’t want change??? — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) August 24, 2020

Same old Congress?

Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, several party leaders have backed the Gandhi family amidst growing unrest, with the party deeply divided on the leadership issue.

Last week, 23 senior leaders had written to party's interim-Chief Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the Party. The letter emphasised on the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC.

After 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi, sources suggested that she might offer to step down in the CWC and ask the party to look for a full-time president. AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala, however, denied it, with the situation quickly devolving to the tried-and-tested formula of the party allegedly clamouring for the reluctant Gandhis to take charge again. Meanwhile, several leaders, including many MPs, have written to Sonia Gandhi, either calling for her to continue or urging Rahul Gandhi to take charge.

