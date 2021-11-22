Leander Paes Continues Campaigning In Goa; Spends Time With Locals At Chinchinim Market

Former Indian tennis player Leander Paes, who was recently inducted into the Goa unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), frequently ventures into the streets of Goa to interact with local residents, small business owners and even the fishing community of the coastal areas of the state. Paes talks to them to listen to their problems directly from them. He tweeted after visiting the Chinchinim market, “Spent some time with local shopkeepers, vendors, and fellows interacting about their concerns during my visit to Chinchinim market and door-to-door canvassing for #NaveSakalichiBhasabhas campaign.”

Spent some time with local shopkeepers, vendors, and fellows interacting about their concerns during my visit to Chichinim market and door-to-door canvassing for #NaveSakalichiBhasabhas campaign. #GoenchiNaviSakal pic.twitter.com/yoJHhp01iA — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) November 22, 2021

Paes is not only taking part in the TMC outreach program before the elections but is also tasked with chairing multiple meetings to discuss strategies for the poll campaign and also to responses given by the people. The legendary tennis player works with Bollywood actor Kim Sharma in the outreach program and greets people with warmth to ensure that the people trust TMC for the upcoming elections. As per a report by Hindustan Times, earlier on Sunday, Paes was scheduled to have a meeting with Bruno Coutinho, another sports legend of the country, who captained the football team of India during the 1990s.However, he had to cancel the meeting to meet with the owner of a local restaurant.

Paes: Politics is the business of doing good for people

Earlier this month on November 11, Leander Paes recently began his political and said that he joined politics with the aim to make a difference in the lives of people. Paes said, “I am sure people are wondering why I have come into politics. For me, it is the business of doing some good for the people.” Paes and Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, visited the state currently ruled by the BJP to campaign as they look to win the elections dominated by the BJP and the Congress over the years.

He further added, “I have conducted my professional tennis career in certain professionalism in a certain manner, in a certain patriotism. For me, as I have done patriotism using tennis as a vehicle, I would like to use this business of politics to make difference to the people.” Paes later clarified that he used the word "business" to talk about politics because there is a use of database, knowledge and involvement of professional teams in political activities.

