Left Levels Stunning 'hung Assembly' Claim on BJP & TMC; Warns West Bengal Election Voters

Amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections, the CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Thursday questioned the Election Commission on neutrality and claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might form an alliance if both the parties fall short of numbers to form the government in the state.

While speaking to the media, Mishra said, "The Sanjukta Morcha (Congress, Left and ISF) is fighting to form the government in the state. Rather, you might find the TMC and BJP joining hands to form the government in case of a hung assembly,"

'That is why we appeal to people to ensure that that the two parties cannot form the government even after joining hands," he added.

He also said, "'We have lodged several complaints, but none of those is being addressed. Several incidents have taken place, but no action has been taken. It seems they (EC) are only working towards pleasing the TMC and the BJP."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Election Commission may serve 10 showcase notices on her but she won't change her stance. The EC had on Wednesday issued a notice to Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct, after she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote en block for the TMC.

"You (EC) can issue 10 showcase notices to me but my reply will be the same. I will always speak against any division in Hindu, Muslim votes. I will always stand against the division of voters along religious lines," the WB CM said.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Image : PTI