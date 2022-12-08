AAP's CM Pick Isudan Gadhvi Loses From Khambhalia; Hardik Patel Wins Viramgam

Quick links:
Image: Twiter/ANI
Isudan Gadhvi, who contested from the Khambhalia seat, lost to BJP's Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera, who polled 10 per cent more votes than the AAP leader.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel has won from the Viramgam Assembly constituency, Election Commission (EC) said.
Isudan Gadhvi bagged the maximum votes during an opinion poll by his party to emerge as Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face in Gujarat Assembly polls, but failed to garner enough votes to make his and his party's debut in Gujarat politics eventful.
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi trailing by 16520 votes from the Khambhalia constituency; counting continues.
Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat President Gopal Italia is trailing from the Katargam assembly constituency. BJP's Vinodbhai Moradiya is leading from the seat with 49,932 votes.
BJP rebel Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, who fought as an independent, has got more than 33,000 votes. He is followed by BJP's Ashvinbhai Patel (29,482) and Congress' Satyajitsinh Gaekwad.
Congress-turned-BJP leader Hardik Patel is leading in the Viramgam seat with 35,940 votes. He is followed by Aam Aadmi Party's Amarsinh Thakor (21,796 votes) and Congress' BHarwad Bhikhabhai (14,363 votes).
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat President Gopal Italia is trailing from Katargam. According to the Election Commission, BJP's Vinod Amarshibhai Moradiya is leading on the seat with 20,446, while Italia has got 11,455 votes.
Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is leading with over 13,500 votes in the Khambhalia assembly constituency.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Alpesh Thakor is leading in the Gandhinagar South assembly constituency with a total of 9,622 votes, according to the Election Commission. Congress nominee Dr Himanshu Patel is trailing with 7445 votes.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel is now leading from the Viramgam Assembly constituency, as per the latest trends.
Congress-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel is trailing from the Viramgam constituency, as per the early trends.
Early trends suggest Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from the Khambhalia seat, is trailing. AAP's state president Gopal Italia is also behind in the Katargam seat.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Alpesh Thakor is leading Gandhinagar South. He is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's Dolat Patel and Congress' and Dr Himanshu Patel.
Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of the Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.
While counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, an official said.
The state Assembly polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5.
The elections witnessed a turnout of 64.33 per cent, around 4 per cent less than the previous Assembly polls in 2017. Of the 4.9 crore registered voters, only 3.16 crore voted in the 2022 elections.