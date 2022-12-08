AAP's CM Pick Isudan Gadhvi Loses From Khambhalia; Hardik Patel Wins Viramgam

Isudan Gadhvi bagged the maximum votes during an opinion poll by his party to emerge as Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face in Gujarat Assembly polls, but failed to garner enough votes to make his and his party's debut in Gujarat politics eventful.

Gadhvi, who contested from the Khambhalia seat, lost to BJP's Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera, who polled 10 per cent more votes than the AAP leader.

