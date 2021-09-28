Last Updated:

LIVE UPDATES: Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As PPCC Chief; Captain Amarinder Lands In Delhi

Crisis hits Punjab Congress again as Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief while ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi. Punjab goes to polls in 2022

Navjot sidhu, Capt

16:31 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: Captain Amarinder lands in Delhi

Captain Amarinder Singh has landed in Delhi minutes after Sidhu resigned as PPCC chief today. As per sources, Singh is likely to leave for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening.

16:25 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: AAP slams 'selfish' leaders of Congress; questions party's stability

AAP lashes out at the 'absolute state of anarchy' in Punjab Congress. 

 

 

16:21 IST, September 28th 2021
BJP mocks Punjab Congress over Sidhu's resignation as PPCC chief

Who did Sidhu embarrass the most? Asks BJP

 

16:18 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: Captain Amarinder on his way to Delhi

Navjot Sidhu has resigned as PCC Chief at a time when Captain Amarinder Singh is on a visit to Delhi; Punjab CM Charanjit Channi claims to have no prior knowledge of Sidhu's resignation. 

 

16:15 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi head to Delhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen at Chandigarh International Airport on their way to New Delhi from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is also reaching Delhi from Chandigarh.

 

16:13 IST, September 28th 2021
Channi says he knows 'nothing' about Sidhu's resignation

Reacting to Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Chief Minister Channi said he has no information about such a development and asserted that he remains the party president in Punjab. Addressing a press conference, Channi said he did not want to involve himself in other issues or ask him to take back his resignation. Exuding faith in the PPCC chief, Channi refuted claims that Sidhu is upset with him. 

 

15:40 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: CM Charanjit Singh Channi to address media

Amid Sidhu's exit, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is set to address the media

15:38 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: Capt says 'I told you so'

On the way to Delhi, the ex-CM took a swipe at Navjot Singh Sidhu's sudden resignation

 

15:38 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: BJP scoffs at Congress' plight

BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeted, "Thos two did not come, one left. Wow!", while Amit Malviya tweeted, "Who has Sidhu embarassed?"

 


 

 

15:35 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: Punjab Congress shake up

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post last Saturday after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.

After a day of brainstorming, Congress picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn-in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu. While Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were also in the run for CM post and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the Punjab CLP's choice, High Command chose Channi, making him Punjab's first Dalit CM. Channi was picked over Randhawa after Sidhu was upset with the pick.

15:35 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: Ex-CM Amarinder Singh heads to Delhi

Similtaneously, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh has left for Delhi from Chandigarh to allegedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. Later, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral clarified that the ex-CM was on a 'personal visit' and was to visit some friends and will also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM, which was later confirmed by the ex-CM himself. Moreover, sources state that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ae likely to return to Delhi via Chandigarh. The Gandhis had been at Priyanka Vadra's home in Shimla since last week.

"I am not meeting anyone. I am going for my own work. No speculation please," said Amarinder Singh to reporters at Chandigarh airport.

15:35 IST, September 28th 2021
Sidhu resigns LIVE UPDATES: Navjot Singh Sidhu steps down as Punjab Congress chief

In a massive development, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Tuesday. Tendering his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab - wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise". Stating that he will continue to work in the Congress, his resignation comes on the same day as ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi. This development comes days after his aide Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn-in as Punjab CM. Punjab goes to polls in 2022.

 

