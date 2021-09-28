LIVE UPDATES: Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As PPCC Chief; Captain Amarinder Lands In Delhi

Quick links:
Captain Amarinder Singh has landed in Delhi minutes after Sidhu resigned as PPCC chief today. As per sources, Singh is likely to leave for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening.
AAP lashes out at the 'absolute state of anarchy' in Punjab Congress.
Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan?— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 28, 2021
Who did Sidhu embarrass the most? Asks BJP
Who do you think Navjot Singh Sidhu has embarrassed the most, resigning just 72 days after he was made the Punjab Congress chief, despite Capt Amarinder Singh’s strong objection, who even resigned as CM in protest?— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 28, 2021
Navjot Sidhu has resigned as PCC Chief at a time when Captain Amarinder Singh is on a visit to Delhi; Punjab CM Charanjit Channi claims to have no prior knowledge of Sidhu's resignation.
Navjot Sidhu resigns as PCC Chief at a time when Captain Amarinder Singh is on a visit to Delhi; Punjab CM Charanjit Channi claims to have no prior knowledge of Sidhu's resignation. Watch non-stop coverage of Congress implosion in Punjab here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/8tW7uU1b23— Republic (@republic) September 28, 2021
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen at Chandigarh International Airport on their way to New Delhi from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is also reaching Delhi from Chandigarh.
#WATCH | Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen at Chandigarh International Airport on their way to New Delhi from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is also reaching Delhi from Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/VYaiK9f2JP
Reacting to Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Chief Minister Channi said he has no information about such a development and asserted that he remains the party president in Punjab. Addressing a press conference, Channi said he did not want to involve himself in other issues or ask him to take back his resignation. Exuding faith in the PPCC chief, Channi refuted claims that Sidhu is upset with him.
#LIVE | I don't know, I do not have the information. He's the Party President. We are taking big decisions in the cabinet: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sidhu's resignationhttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/zEMQb6DwIY— Republic (@republic) September 28, 2021
Amid Sidhu's exit, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is set to address the media
On the way to Delhi, the ex-CM took a swipe at Navjot Singh Sidhu's sudden resignation
I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021
Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post last Saturday after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.
After a day of brainstorming, Congress picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn-in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu. While Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were also in the run for CM post and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the Punjab CLP's choice, High Command chose Channi, making him Punjab's first Dalit CM. Channi was picked over Randhawa after Sidhu was upset with the pick.
Similtaneously, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh has left for Delhi from Chandigarh to allegedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. Later, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral clarified that the ex-CM was on a 'personal visit' and was to visit some friends and will also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM, which was later confirmed by the ex-CM himself. Moreover, sources state that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ae likely to return to Delhi via Chandigarh. The Gandhis had been at Priyanka Vadra's home in Shimla since last week.
"I am not meeting anyone. I am going for my own work. No speculation please," said Amarinder Singh to reporters at Chandigarh airport.
In a massive development, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Tuesday. Tendering his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab - wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise". Stating that he will continue to work in the Congress, his resignation comes on the same day as ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi. This development comes days after his aide Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn-in as Punjab CM. Punjab goes to polls in 2022.
September 28, 2021