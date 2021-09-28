LIVE UPDATES: Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As PPCC Chief; Captain Amarinder Lands In Delhi

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post last Saturday after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.

After a day of brainstorming, Congress picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn-in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu. While Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were also in the run for CM post and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the Punjab CLP's choice, High Command chose Channi, making him Punjab's first Dalit CM. Channi was picked over Randhawa after Sidhu was upset with the pick.