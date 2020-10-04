LJP's Chirag Paswan Updates As Father Ram Vilas Paswan Undergoes Heart Surgery In Delhi

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, October 3, according to his son Chirag Paswan. The 74-year-old senior leader has been active in politics for more than five decades. He has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Chirag who is the chief of Lok Janshakti Party informed that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises.

Taking to twitter Chirag wrote, "For the last many days my father is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments yesterday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle.

पिछले कई दिनो से पापा का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।कल शाम अचानक उत्पन हुई परिस्थितियों की वजह से देर रात उनके दिल का ऑपरेशन करना पड़ा।ज़रूरत पड़ने पर सम्भवतः कुछ हफ़्तों बाद एक और ऑपरेशन करना पड़े।संकट की इस घड़ी में मेरे और मेरे परिवार के साथ खड़े होने के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 3, 2020

LJP cancels seat-sharing meet

Notably, the LJP meeting that was scheduled for Saturday, October 3 to decide on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance`s (NDA) seat sharing for Bihar Assembly election, was postponed owing to the ill health of the Union Minister. Earlier in September, Chirag had informed that his visit to Bihar for the final discussions over seat-sharing and other formalities ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections might be delayed as his father was unwell. He had then met party members and supporters urging them to be prepared for every scenario.

The BJP had earlier said that it will fight the Bihar elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP, another NDA ally. As per sources, LJP may settle for 30 seats in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will begin on November 10.

