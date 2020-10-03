Bihar Elections 2020: Mahagathbandhan Chooses Tejashwi As Its Leader, Seat-sharing Out

As the NDA finalises its seat share in the upcoming Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan has announced its formula, anointing Tejashwi Yadav as the 'face of Mahagathbandhan', presumably their CM candidate. The Mahagathbandhan has decided the seat share as such - RJD (144 seats), Congress (70 seats + Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypoll), CPM (4 seats), CPI (6 seats), CPM (4 seats), CPI-ML (19 seats). The RJD's seat share includes seats in which Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) party's seats, which has created a ruckus at the press briefing in Patna.

"Tejashwi Yadav RJD will lead the Mahagathbandhan. He will be face of Mhagathbandhan," said Congress' Bihar in-charge Avinash Pandey. Accepting the leadership, Tejashwi Yadav said, " I thank all the parties who have decided to fight the election under our leadership. I won't disappoint them. I will always protect and respect the people of Bihar if they give me chance."

Political shuffle

The Mahagathbandhan has suffered several jolts ahead of the state polls. Initially, Congress in-charge Avinash Pande saying it is prepared to contest on all 243 seats adding it will coalesce with RJD if they reach a 'respectable' understanding with it. RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Former Nitish aide- Sharad Yadav's LJD has stated it won't join NDA.

On the other hand, NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis too is facing revolt from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), with its chief Chirag Paswan aspiring to contest as many as 143 seats in the upcoming polls. Sources say that LJP which cntested on 42 seats but only 2 in 2015, maybe forced to settle for 30 seats. LJP is reportedly unhappy with the re-entry of Jitan Ram Manjhi in the NDA. The NDA now faces the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress), Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM and SJD and BSP-RLSP. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

