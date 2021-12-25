Madan Mohan Malaviya Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Social Reformer

Extending his greetings on the 160th birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the great educationalist and politician on Saturday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi hailed Madan Malviya for his great contribution as a freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer. He wrote, "Tributes to the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji on his birth anniversary."

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, शिक्षाविद् और समाज सुधारक महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Along with the Prime Minister, several Union Ministers, BJP leaders, and politicians including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Union Minister BL Verma, and others extended their tributes to the educational reformer.

About Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

Born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad Madan Mohan Malaviya was a famous Indian scholar, educational reformer, and politician known for his major role in India's independence movement.

After working as a teacher during his initial days, Malaviya was drawn towards politics and joined the Indian National Congress in 1886. Later, he rose up the ranks and was appointed as the INC President four times in 1909, 1913, 1919, and 1932.

He was also one of the early leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha and played a prominent role in its foundation in 1906. Not just that, Malaviya was also a social reformer and a successful legislator who served as a member of the Imperial Legislative Council for long 11 years from 1909 to 1920.

Apart from his political career, Malaviya also played a major role in the freedom struggle and participated in several movements against British rule. He was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha and Civil Disobedience Movement after which he was also arrested.

Further speaking on his role towards promoting modern education, he was the co-founder of the Banaras Hindu University which is now the largest residential university in Asia and also one of the largest in the world with students from across various streams from all over the world.

Notably, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya has also been posthumously conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna after which the Vanarasi-New Delhi Mahamana Express was also started in the leader's honour.



Image: ANI /PTI