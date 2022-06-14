Madhya Pradesh: 3 Opposition Legislators Join BJP Ahead Of Presidential Election

In a key political development from Madhya Pradesh, three MLAs from the opposition parties joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday. MLAs including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party jumped ships along with an independent legislator to join sides with the BJP ahead of the upcoming presidential election. The MLAs were welcomed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma on Tuesday informed that BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind) and SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) joined the BJP. Independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana from Susner also joined the BJP in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and VD Sharma in Bhopal.

BJP welcomes three MLAs in Bhopal

CM Chauhan took to his Twitter handle to welcome the new leaders to the party, writing, “I heartily welcome MLA Shri Sanjeev Kushwaha ji, MLA Shri Rajesh Shukla ji and MLA Shri Rana Vikram Singh ji to the Bharatiya Janata Party family, who joined today.” Meanwhile, state party chief VD Sharma also lauded the leaders and said that the BJP is proud to make the announcement.

“We are proud that today, BJP MP family has included three such strong and powerful people's representatives, who are constantly active for the development of their area and the welfare of the society,” Sharma tweeted. “I have full faith that Bijawar, Bhind and Susner Vidhan Sabha will move ahead at a faster pace with the three MLAs joining the BJP family. Hearty congratulations to all three MLAs,” he added.

Presidential Elections 2022

It is pertinent to note that the MLAs' switch comes ahead of the forthcoming presidential polls. The polls for electing the next President of India will be held on July 18, 2022. During the polls, 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on July 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has informed that the notification for the election will be issued on June 15 and the last date for nomination will be June 29. The voting will be carried out on July 18 and the counting of the votes will be held on July 21.

