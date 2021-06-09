Madhya Pradesh: BJP Denies Any Change Of Leadership In State, Shivraj Chouhan To Remain CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state leader Faggan Singh Kulaste's Tuesday statement put a rest on speculations suggesting leadership change in Madhya Pradesh. Kulaste dismissed rumors suggesting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's replacement and added that he will continue on his post. The speculations had started spreading after a series of meetings between various party leaders held recently in Bhopal.

"People have been discussing the change in politics of Madhya Pradesh. But I do not understand where are these rumours coming from because there is no situation for change of leadership in Madhya Pradesh, which is why Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, is the chief minister and will remain the chief minister in the future," Kulaste told ANI.

Extending his support to Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his leadership, Faggan Singh further said that the CM is not behind in hard work. Earlier, party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had also dismissed the rumours asserting Madhya Pradesh Government will only run under CM Chouhan.

Attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

When the Union minister was asked regarding Rahul Gandhi, he responded with fresh attack questioning "what is his or his party's contribution towards saving people's lives in the pandemic?" He also accused Rahul Gandhi of doing politics on everything and continuously criticizing the government. Kulaste was responding to Congress leader's critical remark on PM Modi that came few hours after the announcement of free vaccines for all after June 21st. The Union Minister also added that the Ministry of Steel has contributed largely in meeting the shortcoming of medical oxygen across the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

BJP and RSS after MP CM's new OCD

Several BJP leaders including spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took the complaint on Twitter asking CM Chouhan to rethink his decision. Besides Bagga, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Delhi state executive member Rajiv Tuli also hit out at Panchal and posted an old tweet of his. He said, "Madhya Pradesh has given a rich culture of eminent journalists of our ideology, Why not one from them?" Few other BJP supporters also tweeted opposing Tushar's appointment due to few of his 'anti-Hindu' and critical of PM Modi-led central government tweets.

(Inputs from ANI)