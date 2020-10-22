Madhya Pradesh BJP To Approach SC Against HC's Ban On Public Rallies Ahead Of By-polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the state's BJP unit will approach the Supreme Court against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order restricting political rallies in the region. The BJP leader reasoned that political rallies are being held in Bihar daily and that there cannot be 'contradicting legislation' in one country. The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has restrained district magistrates from giving permission to any political party or its candidates ahead of the by-elections.

"Today I had meetings in Sadora and Bhander. We have cancelled the meetings respecting the order of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh HC that restricts political rallies in the state but we will be going to the Supreme Court against the order," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI on Thursday.

"Political rallies are being held in Bihar every day, why such rallies cannot be held in Madhya Pradesh? There can't be such contradicting legislation in one country," he added.

HC orders FIR against Kamal Nath

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the HC had restricted physical public meetings irrespective of its size, if there is a possiblity of virtual election campaign. The court had restrained district magistrates from issuing permission in 9 districts which include Gwalior, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Vidisha.

The High Court has also ordered an FIR against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former MP CM Kamal Nath for alleged breach of COVID protocol at their election meetings earlier this month. The High Court had noted that in a clash between the right to campaigning and right to health and life, it is the latter that should be prioritized.

Polling for the vacant 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assemvly is scheduled to take place on November 3 while the results are slated to be declared on November 10. At present, the BJP holds majority with 107 MLAs in the 230-member assembly while the Congress holds 88 seats. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 BSP MLAs and one from the Samajwadi Party as well in the Assembly.

