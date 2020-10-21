'Kamal Nath's Item Jibe Is In Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct', Says EC; Issues Notice

In more trouble for ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued notice to him over his sexist jibe at Imarti Devi. After examining the video clip and transcript of his speech at Dabra, the EC held that the 'item' remark was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It warned the senior Congress leader of taking suo moto action if he failed to provide an explanation within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice.

On receiving complaints by BJP and the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, the EC had sought a report from the MP Chief Electoral Officer. The notice referred to an advisory dated April 29, 2019, which stated, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women". According to the EC, Nath had disregarded this advisory.

Election Commission of India issues notice to former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (in file photo) over his 'item' remark; asks him to clear his stand within 48 hours pic.twitter.com/V0tE4uPVCN — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Read: Scindia Says By-polls A Matter Of Self-respect As Imarti Devi Breaks Down Over 'item' Jibe

Kamal Nath describes Imarti Devi as 'item'

Addressing a rally in Dabra on October 18 while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. He said, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item". While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology on Monday, he maintained that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures.

He added that BJP was trying to distract people by raking up such an issue. However, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi disapproved of Nath's remark. He stressed that no politician from any party should treat women with disrespect. When asked about Gandhi's reaction, Nath refused to back down from his stance. Ruling out the need to apologise, he reiterated that he had already clarified the context in which he made the 'item' remark. So far, the Congress party has not initiated any disciplinary action against the former MP CM.

Read: BJP Minister Imarti Devi Asks Sonia Gandhi To Expel Kamal Nath Over 'item' Jibe