MP CM Kamal Nath Lectures PM Modi On 'running The Country'; Claims Pak-Nationalism Ruse

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that there is a difference between 'hollow talk' and running the country. Kamal Nath also accused the Prime Minister of talking about nationalism and Pakistan in an attempt to distract and divert people.

"Modi Ji will talk about nationalism and Pakistan to divert the attention of people. But he will not talk about youth and farmers. There is a lot of difference between hollow talk and running the country," Kamal Nath Nath stated while addressing a gathering at Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath in Sagar yesterday: Modi Ji, dhyaan modhne ke liye kabhi rashtravaad ki baat karenge, kabhi Pakistan ki baat karenge lekin naujavano aur kisaano ki baat nahi kaarenge....muh chalaane mein aur desh chalaane mein bahut antar hota hai. pic.twitter.com/bwICecCEcD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

CM Kamal Nath's statement comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement where he had said that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark

The Gandhi scion stoked a controversy on February 5 while addressing a campaign rally for Delhi Assembly polls. In his address, he claimed that Prime Minister Modi will not be able to step out of his residence after some months, citing the extreme anger of the youth of this country. In his address, he said that the youth will "lathi-charge" the Prime Minister to make him understand the problem of unemployment.

Addressing a rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress." He further said that the Prime Minister is only delivering false promises of employment to the people of India. The Congress leader addressed rallies in Kondli and Mataia Mahal ahead of the Delhi elections. The second rally was jointly held with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the General Secretary of East UP.

