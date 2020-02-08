Ramdas Athawale Throws 'anda' Counter At Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' Attack

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale threatened to pelt 'eggs' on Rahul Gandhi, in retaliation to the Congress leader's 'Danda' remark. Hitting out at the Wayanad MP for making a statement against PM Modi, Athawale accused Rahul Gandhi of 'hallowing and destroying' the Congress party.

RP(I) chief, Athwale told ANI, "If Rahul Gandhi lathi-charges the Prime Minister, we will pelt eggs on him. While making such statements, Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi constituency. Rahul Gandhi is hollowing out the Congress Party, he is destroying the Congress Party. Rahul Gandhi lost Congress stronghold Amethi in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections to BJP's Smriti Irani. The Uttar Pradesh constituency had remained loyal to the Gandhi family ever since 1980.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks retaliated to Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark." He said, "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark

The Gandhi scion stoked a controversy on Wednesday while addressing a campaign rally for Delhi Assembly polls. In his address, he claimed that Prime Minister Modi will not be able to step out of his residence after some months, citing the extreme anger of the youth of this country. In his address, he said that the youth will "lathi-charge" the Prime Minister to make him understand the problem of unemployment.

Addressing a rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress." He further said that the Prime Minister is only delivering false promises of employment to the people of India. The Congress leader addressed rallies in Kondli and Mataia Mahal ahead of the Delhi elections. The second rally was jointly held with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the General Secretary of East UP.

