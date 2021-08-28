A day after the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath addressed a rally in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at the Congress leader and called his approach 'undemocratic' and 'intimidating'. CM Chouhan added that employees in the state were horrified by Nath's statement implying them of being corrupt.

'Officers and staff need to secure their future': Kamal Nath

On Thursday, Kamal Nath addressed a rally in Bhopal and spoke to the public. He reportedly said that as only two years remain before the state's ruling government changes, officers and staff working in the state need to secure their future. Implying that the employees were corrupt, Nath reportedly said that all their files will be reviewed once a new government is formed. He also urged the police to respect the uniform instead of respecting any party.

"Can anyone point their fingers at me for harbouring feelings of vengeance? I wanted to increase economic activities, tourism in Madhya Pradesh. I ran campaigns against the mafia," Nath said.

However, his speech did not go well with Chouhan and in response, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister took to Twitter on Friday and said that Kamal Nath was intimidating people through his speech. Chouhan said that employees and the officers of Madhya Pradesh are obliged by their duties and now they are horrified. He also pointed out the ongoing disturbance within the Congress party in Chhattisgarh, followed by the past tensions in Punjab and Rajasthan as well.

कमलनाथ जी आजकल कर्मचारियों को धमका रहे हैं!



कहते हैं कि देख लूंगा, मिटा दूंगा, जांच करवा दूंगा।



मैं उनसे पूछना चाहता हूँ कि 15 महीने क्या कर रहे थे?



यह धमकाने वाला अंदाज अलोकतांत्रिक है।



मध्यप्रदेश के कर्मचारी और अधिकारी कर्तव्यनिष्ठ है, लेकिन ये बुरी तरह बौखलाए हुए हैं! pic.twitter.com/9nK2IaX94x — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 27, 2021

Chouhan also hit out at the Congress's interim president, Sonia Gandhi, and said that she should bring their own house in order first, instead of threatening workers.

Congress rift in Chhattisgarh

Reports of a power tussle between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the state's health minister, TS Singh Deo, has come to light. Several MPs and MLAs have met Congress leaders in relation to the issue.

The rift took place after several supporters of Health Minister Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership after the Baghel government completed two and a half years in office. On one hand, supporters of Deo have been demanding about the rotational chief ministership, and on the other hand, the Congress has never spoken about any two and a half year formula in Chhattisgarh.

(Image: PTI)