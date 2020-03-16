Madhya Pradesh Guv Writes To CM Kamal Nath Urging Him For Floor Test On Tuesday: Sources

The Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon has yet again written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath urging him to hold floor test on March 17, sources said. This came even as the assembly speaker adjourned the Madhya Pradesh assembly till March 26 citing coronavirus scare, earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the BJP has moved the Supreme Court against the speaker and the top court will hear the case on Tuesday.

Kamal Nath's letter on Monday

Even as the Congress and the BJP MLAs reached the assembly on Monday morning, Kamal Nath's letter to the Governor surfaced, in which he had said that Floor test at this time is 'undemocratic.' He added that he had already apprised Governor BJP's attempts of poaching and horse-trading. He added that the floor test is only possible when the MLAs are set free.

"Floor test in such a situation will be unconstitutional and undemocratic." Citing Paragraph 173 and 175 of a verdict by Supreme Court in the Nabam Rebia and Bamang Felix Vs Deputy Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and others, he said that governor has limited powers. He went on to accuse the governor of trusting the BJP sources to believe that Kamal Nath government has lost its majority.

Kamal Nath's March 13 letter

On March 13, Kamal Nath met with Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. During his meeting, Kamal Nath handed over a letter to the Governor alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP and requested him to ensure 'release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru'.

In the letter, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister underlined the "immoral, unethical, illegal" acts of the BJP in the state. Accusing the BJP of 'poaching', Kamal Nath raised questions of the 'Constitutional propriety, legislative procedure, and transparency.' He claimed that the BJP first attempted on March 3 and 4, which was foiled by the Congress using 'allurement and force'. Later, on March 8, he alleged that in a second attempt the BJP whisked away 19 Congress MLAs to a Bengaluru resort in three chartered aircrafts since then those legislators cannot be communicated.

Accentuating on BJP's complicity in the 'conspiracy and illegal' act, Kamal Nath noted that none of the 19 MLAs was present to tender their resignation at the Speaker's residence themselves but were submitted by BJP leaders. In addition, the chief minister welcomed the floor test notified by the Assembly Speaker on March 16.

(image from PT)

