Madhya Pradesh Min Slams Cong For Appeasement Politics, Blames Party For Communal Violence

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday blamed Congress for the rising Communal violence in the country. Accusing the grand old party of indulging in appeasement politics, he stated that when some people attempt to mislead a particular community, this happens.

Sarang was addressing a press conference in Bhopal. His remarks come in the wake of violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, in which people were injured when stones were pelted during a Shobha yatra on Hanuman Jayanti.

"Whatever happened in Delhi is very unfortunate. When some people try to mislead a particular community this happens. Asaduddin Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi, and Digvijaya Singh are trying politics of appeasement. In Khargone it was action, not reaction," the minister said that the Madhya Pradesh government, Police and administration are working for peace.

'Congress tried to make people fight with each other'

He also blamed tweets of people like Digvijay, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for instigating communal violence. "For last 70 years, Congress has tried to make people fight with each other and that 's the reason such incidents are increasing," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh Rehabilitation Minister also called Congress the biggest virus in the country. "Whether it is the Kashmir issue or a separatist mindset. Make religion fight with each other or protest terrorists. Congress and the Nehru family are behind this. Congress wants to rule on the should of foreign women for 10 years. The party used Manmohan Singh as remote," he added.

It is pertinent to note that incidents of communal violence have seen an uptick in the past few weeks. Clashes broke out between two communities in Madhya Pradesh's Khambhat after stones were pelted at the Ram Navami procession in the Shakarpura area on Ram Navami. On April 10, Similar clashes also erupted in the Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district. Madya Pradesh's Khargone also witnessed stone pelting, group clashes and arson. On Friday, Violence was reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.