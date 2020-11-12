Madras HC Pulls Up TN BJP, Asks How Vel Yatra Is Happening Without State Govt's Permission

Raising concerns over the Tamil Nadu BJP's Vetri Vel Yatra, the Madras High Court on Tuesday asked how the party managed to go ahead with the procession without obtaining the permission from the state government.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief Murugan has been stopped short of undertaking the Vel yatra - set to cover all the six abodes of Lord Murugan in the state - on multiple occasions after permission was denied by the authorities citing measures taken up to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madras High Court pulled up the state BJP unit on Tuesday for proceeding with the yatra after the Director-General of Police informed the Court that the party was doing so despite being denied permission.

According to reports, the state's Advocate General (AG) informed the two-judge bench comprising of M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that the TN BJP was violating rules alongside obstructing the police from discharging their duties and putting others' lives at risk.

Further, it was also pointed out to the bench that members taking part in the Vel Yatra did to wear facemasks and did not adhere to social distancing norms, as per reports.

BJP's Vetri Vel Yatra

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit had planned a month-long (Nov 6-Dec 6), state-wide 'Vel' or 'Vetrivel yatra', the state government banned it, citing the coronavirus pandemic. While the Opposition in the state pressurised the state government to not give permission to undertake the yatra, the Police, on November 5, rejected the request of the state BJP to take out the procession. The yatra is scheduled to end on December 6 - the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid,

"The Tamil Nadu government has taken a wrong decision on the Vel Yatra. This yatra will continue as it is the BJP's event," Murugan told reporters on Sunday.

BJP cadres led by state president L Murugan on Monday again attempted to go on a 'Vetri vel yatra' from nearby Chengelpet, but were detained by police and released later. When the saffron party workers, led by Murugan, tried to take out the state-wide yatra, they were detained at a hall in the suburban locality and released in the evening. Murugan expressed confidence that his party would grow in strength to the point of determining the next government in Tamil Nadu.

This was the BJP's third attempt to go on a yatra to 'expose the DMK' for backing atheist group 'Karuppar Kootam' which denigrated Kanda Sashti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga. On November 6, Murugan tried to begin the yatra from Tiruttani, but was not allowed to do so. He attempted to start it from Tiruvottiyur here on Sunday but was arrested and left off later.

