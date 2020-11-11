Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami Hails T Natarajan On His Selection To India's T20 Squad

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami lauded state pacer, T Natarajan, on his selection to the Indian national side after he was named in the T20 squad for the upcoming series against Australia scheduled to begin later this month.

'Yorker King' T Natarajan, one of the best finds of IPL 2020, bowled 64 toe-crushers in the course of the tournament - thereby earning his place for the Men in Blue replacing an injured Varun Chakravarthy.

TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami called T Natarajan's selection a matter of 'pride and pleasure' as they shared the same hometown (Salem) and wished the bowler luck in his stint in the national side. Taking to Twitter, Edappadi Palaniswami noted that T Natarajan had left many world-class batsmen beaten & stunned with his bowling in the IPL.

'It is with great pleasure and pride that Mr Natarajan, the "pride of Salem", who has stunned the cricketing legends with his unbeaten bowling, has been selected for the Indian team. My heartfelt congratulations on the series wins on his journey to the summit!', TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami wrote on Twitter.

TN CM Palaniswami lauds T Natarajan

'Yorker King' T Natarajan

T Natarajan has easily been one of the best finds for Hyderabad in this year's edition of the IPL and has grabbed the attention of the selectors with his unrelenting death bowling and the ability to keep bowling toe crushers. Fellow Tamil Nadu bowler Varun Chakravarthy was initially picked ahead of Natarajan in the T20 squad before he was replaced by the 'Yorker King' after picking up an injury. Natarajan's arrival to the Indian team has already got the fans buzzing as he is all set to join forces with JAsprit Bumrah, thereby powering India's death bowling furthermore.

The Natarajan Dream11 IPL stats this season have been outstanding. The southpaw has picked 16 wickets in as many matches at an average of 31.50. Moreover, it's his economy rate of 8.02 while bowling at the death that has been the most impressive.

Team India T20I squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

