Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Sends Mixed Signals On Farm Laws, Affirms 'not Against Reforms'

Weighing in on the debate over the three farm laws, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stated that his government was not against the Centre per se. At the same time, he told representatives of various farm organizations that it was necessary to address shortcomings in the legislation rather than extending "blind support". Lamenting that everyone was not taken on board while framing these laws, he asserted that everyone, irrespective of political affiliation should come together for the benefit of farmers.

Affirming that the MVA was not opposed to reforms, the Sena chief opined that it was important to examine the experiences arising out of the implementation of previous farm laws. Mentioning that India is one of the largest agricultural nations of the world, he called for introspection into why farmers were committing suicide despite the Green Revolution. He assured that the Maharashtra government would take a further decision regarding the farm legislation on the basis of the suggestions provided by farmers' associations.

Sena's conflicting stand

Unlike other opposition parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, BSP, and CPI(M), Shiv Sena supported all three three farm bills- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha. However, Sanjay Raut vehemently opposed the legislation in Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, the Sena joined 14 other parties in petitioning President Ram Nath Kovind to convince him on not giving assent to the three bills.

What are the Farm Acts?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuff, including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

