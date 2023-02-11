Maha Cong Chief Insults PM Modi Over Parliament Speech; 'Speaking At A Paan Tapri'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his parliamentary addresses in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Patole said that it seemed as if the PM was speaking at a 'paan tapri' and that he dodged the questions and allegations made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the Adani Group.

"All the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament were expunged, this a murder of democracy by the BJP government. Mallikarjun Kharge had also raised the same question to Modi ji, but you could have seen his speech. He spoke as if he was at a 'paan tapri'," Patole said. He further said PM Modi has to answer the questions raised after the Hindenburg report on the Adani group and that he cannot run away from questions like this.

"Are you (PM Modi) Adani's 'chowkidar' or that of 140 crore people?" Patole questioned further insulting the Prime Minister. Notably, the opposition parties are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani row and tried cornering PM Modi after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the conglomerate witnessed unnatural growth due to backing by the central government.

Rahul Gandhi levels allegations on Adani Group, PM Modi

During his Lok Sabha address on February 7, Rahul Gandhi said that Gautam Adani's fortunes skyrocketed after the BJP government came into power in 2014. "There's a list of the richest people. He was in the 609th position in 2014. I mean this is magic that he climbed to the 2nd position", the MP said.

He further alleged that many projects across different sectors were awarded to the Adani Group by the Modi government despite the conglomerate having no experience in those sectors.