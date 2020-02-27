Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hails 'Mandatory Marathi Bill' Passage;eyes 'classical Language' Tag

Hailing the passage of the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill 2020 in both legislative houses, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, highlighted the spread of the language to households of English-medium studying school children. Addressing the 'Marathi language pride day' event, he said that spreading the glory of Marathi was in our hands. Moreover, he expressed joy that the Centre had accepted the evidence of Marathi being a classical language, hoping soon Marathi will be declared as one.

Bill making Marathi language mandatory in Maharashtra schools passed unanimously

Ajit Pawar hails 'Mandatory Marathi Bill' passage

मराठी भाषेचा गौरव वाढवणं हे आपल्या सर्वांच्या हातात आहे. मुलांना इंग्रजी माध्यमांच्या शाळांत भरती केलंत तरी, घरात मराठी भाषा, मराठी संस्कृती जपली पाहिजे. मराठी सण मराठी पद्धतीनंच साजरे केले पाहिजे. नवीन पिढीला मराठी सणांची पार्श्वभूमी व त्यांचा इतिहास समजावून देण्याची गरज आहे. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) February 27, 2020

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi, seeks classical language status for Marathi

Vidhan Council passes 'Mandatory Marathi Bill'

On Wednesday, the Vidhan Parishad (Council) unanimously passed the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill making the language compulsory in schools of all boards, including educational boards like IB, ICSE, and CBSE, across Maharashtra from the 1st to 10th standard. The new bill which will be applicable for the academic year 2020-21 has a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh in case of non-compliance. The bill which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, passed as expected as both ruling and Opposition parties support the bill.

'Marathi compulsory in all schools from Std 1 to 10': says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra govt demands Marathi as a “classical language”

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to personally intervene in speeding up the process concerning the recognition of Marathi as a “classical language”. Thackeray elaborated that Marathi, the official language of Maharashtra fulfilled the criteria to attain the classical language status and that despite repeated reminders, the proposal was still pending with the Ministry of Culture. Already, Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia have been declared as a 'classical language' as they fulfill the criteria - recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, a body of ancient literature, whether its literary tradition is original and not borrowed from another speech community.

Marathi is inscribed on rocks, hearts and hills: CM