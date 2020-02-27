'Marathi Compulsory In All Schools From Std 1 To 10': Says Nawab Malik

NCP Leader and Maharashtra Minority Development Minister has wished Marathi day and has said that the Maharashtra government has decided to make the Marathi language mandatory in all schools from any boards. Marathi language will be made compulsory from 1st to the 10th standard across all schools in Maharashtra.

"I wish everyone a Happy Marathi Day. The government has decided all schools in Maharashtra, be it State Board, CBSE or International Baccalaureate (IB), Marathi language will be compulsory from standard 1 to boards, and exams will be of 100 marks. Yesterday, a bill was passed in upper house and today the bill will be tabled and cleared in the lower house. From this year, Marathi will be mandatory in every school," Malik said while speaking with ANI.

READ | Bill Making Marathi Language Mandatory In Maharashtra Schools Passed Unanimously

The Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020, was introduced by Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai. The Bill provides for a penalty of up to ₹1 lakh on schools violating the law.

A Bill is first introduced in the Legislative Assembly and then in Legislative Council. However, as an exception in this case, the Council chairman allowed Subhash Desai to introduce the Bill in the Upper House. The bill will be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

READ | Maharashtra Assembly To Introduce Bill To Make Marathi Compulsory In Schools On Feb 27

During the discussion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “I don’t think Marathi is sakti (compulsion), but it is the language of shakti (power) and bhakti (devotion)."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister answered those who questioned him for admitting his kids in English medium school. "Who are these people who ask for evidence of how old the language is? Were they even born then? Marathi can even bring English to task. To conserve Marathi, it is we who need to work. We were criticised because my children studied in English medium, but my parents never taught me to despise other languages. My children speak Marathi fluently. Shiv Sena was formed for the very identity of Marathi and I am fortunate this is happening under my government.”

READ | NZ Vs Ind: Ajinkya Rahane Talks In Marathi About Enjoying Poha And Coffee In New Zealand

READ | 'Send It To Yediyurappa': Nawab Malik Hits Back At Fadnavis Over 'bangle' Remark On Sena