'Maha Gathbandhan Can Befriend Anyone For Power', Says BJP After Nitish-Aaditya Meet

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in Patna, where Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was also present, Bihar's former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain slammed the Bihar leaders.

"The members of Bihar grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) can befriend anyone for power", said Shahnawaz Hussain.

Hussain also attacked RJD Chief Lalu Yadav saying, "The ones, who stayed one arm's distance from Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, are now establishing a friendship with them. People of Bihar are seeing that the members of the grand alliance can go to any extent for power."

'Lalu Yadav never liked Shiv Sena', says BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain

"Lalu Yadav never liked Shiv Sena. They have been opposing Balasaheb Thackeray for years, but today have become friends. The people of Bihar now can see that the RJD can even join hands with Shiv Sena for power" he added.

He continued, "RJD will have to tell what message Lalu Yadav wants to give by adding a saffron to his green flag. Earlier Lalu Yadav used to say that he will never compromise with BJP and Shiv Sena," he added.

In his remarks over Richa Chaddha's comment on the Galwan clash 2020, he said, "The Indian Army taught a lesson to China in the Galwan Valley and their graves are still there. The Indian army was praised all over the world after that, but there are some people in India who are pointing fingers at the bravery of Indian soldiers, Richa Chaddha is walking on the path of Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers. Everything can be tolerated but an insult to the Army can't be tolerated."

Actress Richa Chadha, yesterday reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

His statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address where he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their homes back.