Maha Political Crisis: Know How Shinde's Rebel MLAs Wrecked MVA Ahead Of SC Verdict Today

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce a verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions submitted before the court after the split between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde and the subsequent change of the Maharashtra government in 2022. The bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha will pronounce the verdict on the matter.

It all started when Maharashtra was governed by the Shiv Sena-led grand alliance Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress (INC). Around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs headed by Eknath Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

After a month of tussle between the party whip and the rebel MLAs, the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to call a trust vote. However, he resigned from the chief ministerial post before the trust vote and moved Supreme Court to question the Governor's action.

Shinde's mega switch with 40 MLAs

Ahead of the floor test, Shinde joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with his 40 loyalists and crossed the majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly. In the present state assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Shiv Sena and BJP has 162 seats and the MVA led by Shiv Sena (UBT) has 121 seats. According to the Election Commission, the legislative assembly of Maharashtra consists of 288 seats and the political parties require 145 seats to stake a claim for the formation of the government.

List of MLAs who left Uddhav and joined Shinde camp: