Maha Political Crisis: Know How Shinde's Rebel MLAs Wrecked MVA Ahead Of SC Verdict Today

Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Shiv Sena and BJP has 162 seats and the MVA led by Shiv Sena (UBT) has 121 seats.

Ronit Singh
Shiv Sena

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce a verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions submitted before the court after the split between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde and the subsequent change of the Maharashtra government in 2022. The bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha will pronounce the verdict on the matter. 

It all started when Maharashtra was governed by the Shiv Sena-led grand alliance Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress (INC). Around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs headed by Eknath Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

After a month of tussle between the party whip and the rebel MLAs, the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to call a trust vote. However, he resigned from the chief ministerial post before the trust vote and moved Supreme Court to question the Governor's action. 

Shinde's mega switch with 40 MLAs

Ahead of the floor test, Shinde joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with his 40 loyalists and crossed the majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly. In the present state assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Shiv Sena and BJP has 162 seats and the MVA led by Shiv Sena (UBT) has 121 seats. According to the Election Commission, the legislative assembly of Maharashtra consists of 288 seats and the political parties require 145 seats to stake a claim for the formation of the government. 

List of MLAs who left Uddhav and joined Shinde camp: 

  1. Eknath Shinde, Kopri Pachpakhadi, Thane
  2. Yogesh Kadam, Dapoli, District Ratnagiri
  3. Balaji Kalyankar, Nanded north, Nanded
  4. Suhas Kande, Nandgaon, Nashik
  5. Balaji Kinikar, Ambernath, Thane
  6. Mangesh Kudalkar, Kurla, Mumbai
  7. Deepak Kesarkar, Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg
  8. Sanjay Gaikwad, Buldhana
  9. Bharat Gogawale, Mahad, Raigad
  10. Dnyanraj Chowgule, Umarga, Osmanabad
  11. Yamini Jadhav, Byculla, Mumbai
  12. Pradeep Jaiswal, Aurangabad central
  13. Mahendra Thorve, Karjat, Raigad
  14. Mahendra Dalvi, Alibaug, Raigad
  15. Shambhuraj Desai, Patan, Satara
  16. Gulabrao Patil, Jalgaon Rural, Jalgaon
  17. Chimanrao Patil Erandol, Jalghaon
  18. Kishor Patil Pachora, Jalgaon
  19. Shahaji Patil Sangola, Solapur
  20. Anil Babar Khanapur, Sanglu
  21. Ramesh Bornare, Vaijapur, Aurangabad
  22. Sandipan Bhumre, Paithan, Aurangabad
  23. Vishwanath Bhoir, Kalyan West, Thane
  24. Shantaram More, Bhiwandi Rural, Thane
  25. Sanjay Rathod, Digras, Yavatmal
  26. Sanjay Raymulkar, Mehkar, Buldhana
  27. Udaysinh Rajput, Kannad, Aurangabad
  28. Dilip Lande, Chandivali, Mumbai
  29. Shrinivas Vanga, Palghar
  30. Prakash Abitkar, Radhanagari, district Kolhapur
  31. Mahesh Shinde, Koregaon, Satara
  32. Sanjay Shirsat, Aurangabad West, Aurangabad
  33. Abdul Sattar, Sillod, Aurangabad
  34. Pratap Sarnaik, Owala Majiwada, Thane
  35. Sada Sarvankar,  Mahim, Mumbai
  36. Tanaji Sawant, Paranda, Osmanabad
  37. Prakash Surve, Magathane, Mumbai
  38. Latabai Sonawane, Chopda, Jalgaon
  39. Dadaji Bhuse, Malegaon Outer, Nashik district
  40. Santosh Bangar, Kalamnuri Vidhan Sabha

