Maharashtra BJP Appoints Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar As Media Incharge

The Maharashtra BJP unit on Thursday, January 6, made new appointments at the state level including Secretary and General Secretary and others. Spokesperson of Maharashtra BJP Rahul Narvekar was appointed as Media Incharge.

Rahul Narvekar is the sitting MLA from Colaba Assembly Constituency in Mumbai on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket. Earlier, he was a member of the Shiv Sena party, which he left after the party denied him a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Later, he joined the Nationalist Congress Party and contested the Lok Sabha election from the Maval constituency which he lost.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil announced the appointments, according to which, Manoj Pangarkar got the state secretary post while Senior leader Atul Vaze was appointed as General Secretary.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the appointment letters as Ajit Chavan, Ganesh Hake, and Rajiv Pandey were appointed as new state spokesperson and Sameer Gaurav as state panellist.

While speaking on PM Modi's Security Breach incident, Devendra Fadnavis said, "What happened yesterday in Punjab, near the border of Pakistan, was a well thought out conspiracy! After this, the statement of Congress leaders is very shameful. Blessings of crores of people are with PM Modi! Nothing will happen to the Prime Minister. But the country will never forgive those who conspired!".

PM Modi's security breach

The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded on a flyover in Bhatinda for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protestors, an incident that the MHA has rescribed as a major security lapse. After this, PM Modi returned to Bhatinda then Delhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind the incident and said that his government is ready for an inquiry.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench led by CJI NV Ramana will be hearing an urgent plea regarding PM Modi's security breach on Friday. In the plea, the petitioner (Lawyers' voice) claims that the security lapse was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As of Thursday, January 6, Maharashtra has reported 36,265 new cases with 13 deaths and, 8,907 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state has also reported 79 Omicron cases today, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries. While Mumbai has reported 20,181 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths.

The state has administered a total of 13,73,80,699 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(Image: @rahulnarwekar/Twitter)