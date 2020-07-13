Maharashtra BJP Alleges 'corruption' In Uddhav Govt's Covid Management; Will Expose Links

Amid a spike in Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, state BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil has alleged that the MVA government is involved in corruption during the COVID-19 management. He further said that he would raise the issue once the pandemic ends.

Chandrakant Patil said it is commendable that the COVID-19 situation in Dharavi slum has come under control, but asked whether it happened due to the efforts of the state government or the RSS workers. He said that RSS volunteers got Dharavi residents admitted to hospitals with the help of the BMC.

“Let the coronavirus situation get over, we will raise all these issues in the assembly. We will raise issue about who got the contracts. We will establish the links,” he said.

Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases spiked by 7,827 to 254,427 on Sunday while the number of fatalities mounted by 173, including 102 deaths in Mumbai metropolitan region, to 10,289, state Health department said. With the number of the recovered cases rising to 140,325, including 3,340 in the day, the state now has 103,813 active cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, reported the highest 4,475 cases in the day, taking the total count to 1,73,060. With 102 deaths in the day, the toll in the MMR has mounted to 7,281, the Health department said.

Mumbai city alone reported 1,243 new cases and 44 deaths, taking its overall case count to 92,988 and the number of fatalities to 5,288, it said. Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali belt have emerged as fresh hotspots with 14,757 and 14,611 cases, respectively. Kalyan-Dombivali reported 779 new cases in the day. From rest of the state, Pune city saw a rise of 990 cases, while the case tally in Pimpri Chinchwad mounted by 561. Aurangabad has reported 155 new cases and Nashik 138, the Health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 55.15 per cent while the fatality rate is 4.04per cent. Currently, 6,86,150 people are home quarantined while 47,801 are placed under institutional quarantine, as per Health department. Maharashtra'scoronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,54,427, deaths 10,289, recoveries 1,40,325, active cases 1,03,813, and people tested so far 13,17,895.

