BJP To Initiate 'Maharashtra Bachao Andolan' Against Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt From Friday

The BJP on Friday will kick off the 'Maharashtra Bachao Andolan' (Save Maharashtra protest) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. The party claimed that the state government has failed to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. The BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and party workers will stage a protest by holding placards outside residences of the ministers of Maharashtra government.

'BJP leaders will submit their demands with officials'

Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the situation has gone out of hands in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra because of the government's failure. Fadnavis and other senior leaders, including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, and others held a video conference meeting on Monday. "BJP leaders will submit their demands with officials in various talukas and districts as part of the process," Patil said.

'An insult of the people of the state': Ajit Pawar

Hitting out at the BJP over its plan to hold a protest on the state government's "failure" in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that there was no wisdom in turning one's courtyard into a battlefield during a crisis.

Pawar said the BJP's planned "Maharashtra Bachao" protest is an insult of the people of the state and doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, policemen, and others, who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID- 19.

"There is no wisdom in turning one's courtyard into a battlefield. Today, the doctors, nurses, paramedical staffers, sanitation workers, police and every citizen is fighting the coronavirus," Pawar said in a statement. "So, staging protests instead of giving them strength is nothing but an insult of the people of the state and the COVID-19 warriors," the senior NCP leader said.

Noting the BJP workers' plan to use black placards and masks to mark their protest, Pawar wondered how come one can think of such a "black protest" amid the fight against COVID-19. "This is an untimely, enigmatic protest. This protest will not benefit Maharashtra and the BJP," he added.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also tore into the BJP, saying the "Maharashtra Bachao" protest is in fact "Save BJP" agitation and a "farce" aimed at underscoring the existence of the party "which was not seen anywhere" in the fight against the disease.

(With PTI inputs)