Maharashtra Congress Chief Ridicules Cabinet Reshuffle, Says 'changing Coaches Won't Help'

Scoffing at the massive Union cabinet reshuffle, Congress had earlier termed it an eyewash. Following up on the comment, Maharashtra Congress President, Nana Patole on Friday took a jibe at the BJP-led government’s recent reshuffle. The Former Member of the Lok Sabha said that changing coaches would not help.”

Maharashtra Congress chief ridicules cabinet reshuffle

Maha Congress chief Nana Patole ridiculed the recent cabinet reshuffle with his comment. The chief said, “Changing coaches would not help when there is a need to change the engine. There are talks about the reshuffle in the country but merely changing the coaches would not help. There is a need to change the engine,” Patole told the media.

Patole went on to allege that the current rise in fuel prices is due to the policies of the central government. “Congress has started protests across the nation. In Maharashtra, we have started the protest from Thursday.” He also went on to claim that the government’s policies in the past had also hurt the economy.

The Cong leader also went on to criticise the centre for dismissing the opposition leader’s ideas during the start of the pandemic. “When COVID started in 2020, the central government made fun of Rahul Gandhi’s ideas but now they are adopting these today,” he said. Patole also said that he is in favour of parties contesting the local level elections on their own rather than joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Responding to an enquiry if the MVA offered any additional ministerial berth to Congress, Patole said, “I have not received any such offer.”

INC takes it Twitter to comment on the PM Modi Cabinet

Earlier, The Indian National Congress (INC) had taken to Twitter to scoff at the massive Union cabinet reshuffle. The opposition party claimed that if performance, competence & accountability mattered to this govt, Congress bizarrely called for firing the Prime Minister. The party’s official handle hosted a series of tweets, ridiculing top Modi cabinet ministers - Dr Harsh Vardhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Tomar, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, calling for their dismissals over alleged failures in their respective cabinets.

